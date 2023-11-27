Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Dodgen Family

Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Dodgen Family

Heather and her children, ages 5, 7, and 8, have had a rough year. Heather lost her husband about 9 months ago due to a hard fought battle with a rare form of cancer. She is a Pediatric Registered Nurse and continues to work to support her 3 amazing children. Some days are hard, painful, and overwhelming but they have been trying their best to keep pushing. They want to remember how hard he fought for them by living a life that will honor him. Heather wishes to provide the best Christmas possible for her children during this difficult time

Click here for the Dodgen family’s gift registry. You can also send donations via E-Gift Cards for Walmart, Amazon or Target to Christmas@B985.com.

Click for more on Merry Little Christmas

©2021 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!