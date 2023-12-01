Merry Little Christmas 2023: The Archer Family

The Archer Family is Lori and her 17-year old son. Lori said “I don’t want anything for myself but my son deserves a nice Christmas. I’m on disability and with the rise of prices I’ve been unable to make ends meet. This young man gets up before daylight and does his homework. He then attends high school full time. Directly after school he has wrestling practice (hoping for a scholarship). He leaves practice and goes to work untill 11pm. He then comes home, eats and passes out. He will do extra work on the side.” She also told us “our 16 year old dog just died and we are both devastated” by this loss.

