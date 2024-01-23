Uga X, "Que", Georgia's winningest mascot, passes away

Uga Mascot Uga X 2021 during a game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS----- Former University of Georgia mascot Uga X, fondly known as “Que,” died peacefully at his home in Savannah early Tuesday morning.

Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015.

Que retired following the 2022 season after becoming the most decorated of all the Bulldog mascots. He compiled a football record of 91-18, presided over two SEC titles and the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff national championships, and seven New Year’s Six bowl appearances.

He passed the torch to Uga XI, known as “Boom,” in a collaring ceremony prior to the G-Day spring game in 2023.

The Uga line of mascots began in 1956 under the ownership of Frank and Cecelia Seiler. The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, has continued its loyal dedication to the mascots for nearly 70 years.

“Things will be a little different around the house for a while,” said Charles Seiler. “Que traditionally starts barking for his breakfast around 5:30 a.m. This morning, Boom waited until 6:00 a.m. to let us know he was ready for his breakfast so he’ll be a little later each day.”