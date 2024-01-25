Georgia to replace famed hedges in Sanford Stadium for the first time since 1996

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team has played “Between the Hedges” since Sanford Stadium’s dedication in 1929. This year, the hedges will be revitalized to protect one of college football’s greatest traditions.

The most recent hedges — which last a typical lifespan of 20-40 years — were installed during the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. The current hedges were propagated four years before that, giving them a total life of 31 years.

The University has been growing replacement hedges to support repairs and continued growth. The University of Georgia Athletic Association will begin work in February to proactively revitalize the current hedges with the same lineage of hedges that have graced the Georgia sidelines for 95 years.

This work will not only include a full soil replacement, irrigation, and drainage work but will also replant the hedges for continued growth into the future. This work will be ongoing throughout the spring and will be completed by the 2024 G-Day Game.

Georgia’s current hedges have witnessed some of the greatest moments in Bulldog history, boasting an impressive 144-28 home record -- an 84 percent win percentage — over the last 27 years. Georgia has captured four Southeastern Conference titles, a pair of College Football Playoff National Championships and enters the 2024 season riding a FBS-leading 25-game home win streak.



