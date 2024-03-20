SEC announces 2025 schedule plans, setting up monster home slate for Georgia

Sanford Stadium red lights 11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgias game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — The SEC has announced its scheduling model for the 2025 season, as the league will be sticking with an 8-game schedule.

The league also announced that it would be flipping the locations of the 2024 games for the 2025 schedule, meaning the home games for 2024 will be the road games in 2025.

Dates and times will be announced at a future date.

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”


Read more at DawgNation.com

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!