Georgia football 2024 G-Day date announced

Georgia fans now know the next time the Bulldogs will be back between the hedges, as it was announced that the 2024 Spring Game, better known as G-Day, will take place on April 13.

The spring game will wrap up spring practice, which is set to begin at some point in mid-March. The game will count as one of the 15 practices the Bulldogs are allotted.





