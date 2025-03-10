Atlanta Falcons releasing defensive star Grady Jarrett, agent says

Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play during the fourth quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are releasing Grady Jarrett, his Athletes First agent Todd France confirmed to WSBTV on Monday.

Jarrett was a fierce, well-respected team captain during his 10-year tenure with the Atlanta Falcons.

According to ESPN stats, Jarrett totaled 496 tackles, 36.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, in his career.

He also had three sacks against quarterback Tom Brady in the Super Bowl 51 loss to the New England Patriots.

He was selected to two pro bowls and was a Walton Payton Man of the Year nominee.

