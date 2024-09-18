ZAYN's debut solo tour, Stairway to the Sky, launches in October

ZAYN has finally decided to hit the road.

The singer's first solo tour, Stairway to the Sky, launches Oct. 23 in San Francisco and includes 11 dates, wrapping up Nov. 2 in New York City. The tour then will continue in the U.K., concluding Dec. 3 in Newcastle, England. The tour finds the former One Direction member playing relatively intimate venues — intimate, that is, compared to the stadiums that 1D used to play.

The tour comes in support of ZAYN's album Room Under the Stairs, which was released in May. A VIP presale starts Sept. 19; the general sale begins Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. local time at InZayn.com.

ZAYN writes on Instagram, "Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can't wait to enjoy great music together. This time I really mean soon see you in 35 days."

