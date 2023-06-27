ZAYN teases new single with new record label

ZAYN's got a new record label and a new single on the way.



The former One Direction member just signed with Mercury Records and announced his first song with the label is coming soon. ZAYN teased the as-yet-untitled song with a video clip that shows him revving a motorcycle and getting ready to ride.



The new tune is available for pre-save now.



"As soon as ZAYN and I met, I knew we had to work together," Mercury Records President Tyler Arnold said in a statement. "I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We're honored he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We've got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together."



Fans suspected something new was coming after ZAYN scrubbed his Instagram on Monday, June 26. ZAYN's last release was 2021's Nobody Is Listening, through RCA Records.

