Zara Larsson reveals guests for 'Midnight Sun: Girls Trip'

In an Instagram video, Zara Larsson has revealed some of the guests who'll be joining her on the deluxe edition of her current album, Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, due May 1.

In the video, Zara walks into a convenience store and starts browsing a rack of keychains. She chooses a whole bunch of them, and each one is labeled with a name of one of her collaborators. One of them, PinkPantheress, we already knew about — she and Zara performed their remix of "Midnight Sun" at Coachella.

The other names revealed include Tyla, Shakira, Madison Beer, Kehlani and Swedish pop icon Robyn, best known for "Dancing on My Own."

"My girrlsssssssssss!!!!!" Zara captioned the video. "I’m so so so so so honored and excited for this. And you know what’s crazy? This is just the beginning of girls trip!!! Like HELLO This summer is gonna be madness."

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