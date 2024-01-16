"You can't get rid of it": Taylor Swift gives fan her scarf at Chiefs game

In a real-life reenactment of the lyrics of "All Too Well," Taylor Swift gave her scarf to a fan who has no plans to give it back. In fact, she probably still has it in her drawer, even now.

As People reports, St. Louis resident Beth Vancil was sitting in front of Taylor at the Chiefs-Dolphins game on January 13. "During the game, Taylor coined me as her 'good luck charm,' noticed my face was bright red and gave me her scarf," Vancil told People.

Unlike the scarf in "All Too Well," however, this scarf did not smell like Taylor. Instead, Vancil told People, "The scarf smelled like home."

On Instagram, Vancil posted a photo of her, Taylor and Brittany Mahomes and captioned it, "Kansas City. We came, we saw, we conquered, we swag surfed with Donna [Kelce], Taylor and Brittany and Taylor gave me her scarf (it was not red and she doesn't want it back). She thanked us for being her goodluck charms. See you next week KC."

After giving her scarf to Vancil, Taylor was able to stay warm in her custom puffer jacket, which was emblazoned with her boyfriend Travis Kelce's number, 87.

By the way, Taylor clarified in 2022 that the scarf mentioned in "All Too Well" isn't an actual, physical scarf. At the Toronto Film Festival, she explained, "Basically, the scarf is a metaphor ... and I think when I say it’s a metaphor, I’m just going to stop."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.