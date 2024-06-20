You can make virtual friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on TikTok

As Taylor Swift's Eras Tour says so long to Cardiff, Wales, and hello to London, she's offering up a new way to connect with the tour on social media.

TikTok has launched a new in-app experience that allows fans to collect digital beads for a virtual friendship bracelet.

The interactive experience includes challenges for Swifties over the next 11 weeks. Taylor has 11 studio albums, so each week is themed for a different one of her records. In order to get the different beads, fans will complete tasks in the app, eventually earning enough to fill out their digital friendship bracelet.

Video highlights from each week's tour stop will also be available to watch throughout the experience's 11-week run, along with playlists tied to each week's album theme. Users can access the Eras Tour TikTok experience by clicking on the anchor symbol on Swift content on the app, or by interacting with search banners when looking for Eras Tour-related terms.

Speaking of The Eras Tour, Taylor thanked her Welsh fans in an Instagram post shared on Thursday.

"Cardiff!! My first time playing in Wales and that was truly out of control in the best way - looking out into that massive, bouncing, dancing sea of people… I’ll never forget it," Taylor said. "I’m absolutely living for these UK crowds. Next up: our weekend at Wembley!! See you tomorrow London!"

