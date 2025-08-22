'World's Happiest Car Playlist' includes Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Pink, Dua Lipa & more

Sure, summer road trips are fun, but what if the people riding in the car with you -- like your kids -- are miserable? Well, Fiat has an answer for that.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Fiat 600, the car brand has created what it's calling the "World's Happiest Car Playlist," featuring 30 songs guaranteed to boost your mood because ... science.

Specifically, Fiat worked with music psychologist Dr. Claire Renfrew to find songs that are formulated to "deliver joy." The songs in question all use a 4/4 time signature and are at least 137 beats per minute. They have a "repetitive, simple structure," and positive lyrics, and they all use a melodic major seventh chord, which lends them a "smooth, dreamy and jazzy" feel.

Taken all together, the tracks are designed to raise your heart rate and release dopamine into your brain, bringing feelings of joy and wellbeing along with it.

Among the songs included on the playlist are Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," Dua Lipa's "Levitating," Katy Perry's "Firework," "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!," Pink's "Get the Party Started" and Pharrell Williams' "Happy."

Some of the tried-and-true classic bops are Earth, Wind & Fire's "September," Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dreams," The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations," ABBA's "Mamma Mia" and The Cranberries' "Dreams."

Of course, if the music doesn't work, you can always fall back on Plan B: snacks.

