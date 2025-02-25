Why superfan Nikki Glaser won't approach Taylor Swift: 'I just don’t want to take someone’s energy away'

If you're ever in the same room with Taylor Swift and decide you want to go up and talk to her, you may want to keep in mind that not even Nikki Glaser — a celebrity superfan who spent close to $100,000 attending Eras Tour shows — will do that.

In the new episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Glaser explains why she avoids Taylor like the plague, even though she worships her. "Everyone wants a piece [of her]. [So] I will never be the one to be like, 'Excuse me,' ever," she says. "It's almost rude, what I do when I'm in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won't even look her way."

The Golden Globes host reveals that no matter how many friends tell her, "Go up and say something to her," she won't.

"There’s no way that she’s dying for that on a night like this where everyone’s doing it, and of course she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down," Glaser says.

"I just don’t want to take someone’s energy away, that I require their energy to be put into making great music," she reasons. "That’s what I don’t want: her to make a less great song ‘cause she had to be like, ‘Nice to meet you,’ and hold me as I’m crying. No, we don’t need that. I can’t bother her.”

Glaser has said that she attended 22 Eras Tour concerts, but she told People that she justified the cost because she doesn't have children. As she explained, "I did look up how much it cost to raise a kid. And so once I saw that number, I thought, 'It's no problem for me to spend this on Taylor Swift.'"

(Note: Taylor talk comes at 15:39 in the video below.)

