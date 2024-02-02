Who (besides Taylor Swift) might make Grammy history on Sunday?

At the Grammy Awards, airing on CBS on February 4, there are quite a few artists who might make Grammy history if they win, including, of course, Taylor Swift.

While Taylor doesn't have the most nominations — that would be SZA, who has nine — she is up for the three biggest categories: Album, Song and Record of the Year. If she wins Album of the Year for Midnights, she'll become the only artist who's ever won it four times. She's currently tied at three wins with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish is up for Record of the Year for "What Was I Made For?" If she wins Record of the Year, she'll be the first female artist ever to win it three times and only the third artist overall next to Bruno Mars and Paul Simon.

If "Need a Favor" singer Jelly Roll, 39, is named Best New Artist, he'll be the oldest solo artist to win in that category. Sheryl Crow currently holds the record; she was 33.

If Kelly Clarkson wins Best Pop Vocal Album for chemistry, she'll be the only artist to win it three times, breaking a tie with Adele.

A number of women could either match or break the record for the most Grammys won in a single night by a female solo artist. Adele and Beyoncé are tied for the record, with six. Among the artists who could either tie or break the record: Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.

Speaking of SZA, if she wins in all nine of the categories she's nominated in, she'll set the record as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history in a single night. The record is eight in one night, accomplished by both Michael Jackson and Santana.

