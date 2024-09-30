What's Lorde teasing in black eye "DYHTS" post?

By Josh Johnson

Lorde is back with another teaser possibly hinting at new music.

On Monday, the "Royals" singer posted a series of photos of herself with a bruise under her right eye, captioned "DYHTS?"

If you continue to scroll through the photos, you'll also see a disc labeled Prohealth Advanced Imaging, which is a medical institution based in Southern California, and a hat with the phrase, "Do you have the stones?," which we're guessing is what "DYHTS" stands for.

The post follows Lorde's Instagram wipe in August, which only left the profile bio reading, "THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL."

Lorde has been teasing new material to follow her 2021 album, Solar Power, throughout the last year. In the meantime, she's put out a cover of "Take Me to the River" for the tribute album to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense and hopped on a remix of Charli XCX's "Girl, so confusing."

