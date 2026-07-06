What Donna Kelce, celeb guests have said about Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's wedding

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mother of the groom Donna Kelce and more celebrity attendees are opening up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden nuptials last week.

One day after the July 3 wedding, which saw a flurry of high-profile celebrities converge in the iconic New York City venue to celebrate the music icon and NFL star, Donna Kelce appeared in a Macy's social media video and briefly described her son's wedding.

"I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," Donna Kelce said in the video, answering a submitted question about the wedding.

Swift and Travis Kelce wed in a ceremony officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News on Friday.

Author Glennon Doyle and her wife, former U.S. soccer player Abby Wambach, also shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday revealing their wedding guest looks and celebrating the ceremony.

In the caption, Doyle offered well-wishes for Travis Kelce and Swift. Doyle also responded to a commenter's question, asking if the event was "fabulous."

"Yes. And tender. And somehow so big yet so… small," she wrote. "Intentional, real. So much joy. And I can say without hyperbole that I've never witnessed a happier bride or groom."

Director and Swift collaborator Joseph Kahn, known for his music videos, shared details about the event on Instagram, saying he even got to speak with Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

"What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there," he added, before sending well-wishes to the newlyweds.

Singer Kelsea Ballerini referenced a Swift song to commemorate the event, while sharing her look from the night — an olive green strapless gown — on X.

"Long live a love story," she wrote. "Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift13 @tkelce i'm still crying and dancing."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.