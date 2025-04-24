Well 'I'll Be': Edwin McCain revealed as 'Nessy' on 'The Masked Singer'

You never know who'll show up on The Masked Singer. On Wednesday night, Edwin McCain, best known for his hits "I'll Be" and "I Could Not Ask for More," was unmasked as "Nessy," a costume which was essentially the Loch Ness Monster, but with legs and wearing a Scottish kilt.

McCain was unmasked after singing Lady Gaga's song "Million Reasons." Amazingly, panelist Robin Thicke correctly guessed that McCain was under the costume. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg guessed Johnny Rzeznik from Goo Goo Dolls, while Ken Jeon guessed John Popper from Blues Traveler and Rita Ora thought it was Dave Matthews.

Explaining why he did the show, McCain told Variety, "Honestly, I've done so many different things in my career, like we've landed on an aircraft carrier off the coast of Korea and played for the sailors on board. We've been to Djibouti, Africa and Bahrain, and we've played every state in the U.S., except for Alaska. If life be an adventure, this certainly falls in that category. I was like, of course, I'll do that."

He noted that it was "about 10,000 degrees" in the costume, but said he had a vest with ice packs all over it to keep him cool. "It was way more comfortable than playing a festival gig in Alabama in August,” he said.

In February, McCain released Lucky, his first new album since 2011, and will tour the U.S. with Train in August and September.

