"Weird Al" Yankovic on why "WAP" is in his new polka medley, but "Espresso" and "Kill Bill" aren't

In July 2014, "Weird Al" Yankovic released his #1 — and final — album, Mandatory Fun. So to mark the 10-year anniversary, he's put out a four-minute polka medley, "Polkamania!," which incorporates some of the pop hits that have become ubiquitous since he last released music. There are 12 songs in the medley, and Al says there are some interesting reasons why certain songs made it and certain songs didn't.
The songs are as follows: "bad guy," "Hello," "Flowers," "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "vampire," "Old Town Road," "Despacito," "Shape of You," "Uptown Funk," "WAP," "thank u, next" and "Shake It Off."
Al tells Vulture that of all the songs, he "really, really wanted" Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's filthy hit "WAP" in the medley. But to get permission from Cardi B, he had to go to great lengths. After her people wouldn't get back to him, he asked Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis for help.
And Al says "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter — with whom he co-starred in the animated show Milo Murphy's Law — "almost made the cut," and his daughter wanted it in there, but they just ran out of time.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.