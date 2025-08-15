The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour breaks Beyoncé’s record, makes history

Blue Bottle Coffee and The Weeknd Partner to Launch "Samra Origins" in Celebration of Ethiopian Culture; Courtesy Blue Bottle Coffee

The Weeknd‘s current After Hours Til Dawn tour isn’t just successful — it’s historic.

According to Billboard, the global trek, which started back in 2022, has now grossed $635.5 million and sold just over 5 million tickets, making it the biggest R&B tour in history. It captured the title from the previous record holder, Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour, which earned $579.8 million in 2023.

Bey shouldn’t feel too bad, though: Her recently wrapped Cowboy Carter Tour is still the biggest country tour of all time.

But back to The Weeknd: His tour broke the $600 million mark thanks to two shows in Philadelphia at the end of July. It’s only the ninth tour ever to reach that amount and the only one by an R&B or Black artist. He’s also the only R&B act and Black artist to sell more than 5 million tickets in a single tour.

The Weeknd’s tour expanded several times and is now supporting three of his albums: After Hours, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow.

As per Billboard, by the time the tour finally ends on Sept. 3 in San Antonio, Texas, it will have earned close to $700 million, with around 5.5 million tickets sold.

