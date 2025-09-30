'Wednesday' stars join Lady Gaga onstage for 'The Dead Dance'

In season 2 of the Netflix show Wednesday, the characters Enid and Agnes perform a choreographed routine to Lady Gaga's "The Dead Dance." On Monday, the actresses who play those characters got to do the dance live onstage in front of thousands of fans — at Lady Gaga's concert in London.

Gaga posted on her Instagram Story footage of Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday's werewolf roommate Enid, and Evie Templeton, who plays Wednesday's biggest fan/stalker Agnes, dancing behind her on the runway of her Mayhem Ball stage. You can find more fan-shot footage of the moment posted online.

Gaga also posted rehearsal footage on her TikTok with the caption, "Enid, Agnes and Rosaline snuck out of Nevermore for a night of The Dead Dance at The MAYHEM Ball." Rosaline is the character Lady Gaga played in Wednesday season 2.

Gaga's concert at the O2 Arena in London — the first of three — featured a performance of the song "Speechless" from The Fame Monster for the first time since 2017.

According to Billboard, even before she started the U.K. and European leg of her tour, 2025 was shaping up to be Gaga's biggest year ever on the road. The North American leg of the Mayhem Ball has already taken in over $103 million. That's already the highest-grossing tour leg of any trek she's ever done, anywhere in the world.

The publication projects the tour could take in some $150 million by the time she's done in Europe; after that, she still has Australia and Japan to cover, before returning to North America in 2026 for another 25 shows.

