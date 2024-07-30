Wax figure of Harry Styles installed in UK bakery where he used to work

Even casual Harry Styles fans probably know that before he found fame with One Direction, he used to work in a bakery. Well, now he's back -- sort of.

A wax figure of Harry has been installed at W. Mandeville Baker in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, before it travels to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, England on August 3. It features Harry wearing red trousers, an orange lamé shirt and orange feather boa, and a pearl necklace.

The bakery's owner and Harry's former boss, Simon Wakefield, told Manchester World, "It's really good that he's back - it's lovely to see. It just looks so realistic. You just expect him to move or blink or do something because it looks quite surreal."

Tourists have enjoyed taking selfies with the figure at the bakery, since it's a stop on the Harry Styles-themed tours that have been running in the village for a year. Some 5,000 visitors have come to see the bakery, as well as Harry's childhood home, his favorite Chinese restaurant and the place where he had his first kiss.

Wakefield told the Warrington Guardian, "It's an incredible sculpture – it's hard to believe it's not him. He's great for business, and a fantastic asset for Holmes Chapel."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.