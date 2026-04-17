Watch Tyla and Zara Larsson steam up the screen in video for 'She Did It Again'

Fans are saying it's giving Rihanna and Shakira, or maybe Beyoncé or Shakira. Either way, Tyla and Zara Larsson are an instantly iconic duo in their new video for "She Did It Again."

Following the success of "Stateside," Zara continues her streak of joining women from a different country for a sexy bop by teaming with the Grammy-winning South African star for the sultry track about toying with a man's emotions. In it, Zara sings, "Put him in on his knees, not tryna tease/ Oops, did it again like Britney, that's how it is." Zara's a big fan of Britney's, covering Britney's "Gimme More" on her current tour.

In the steamy video, both women are wearing a series of very skimpy outfits as they shimmy, shake and dance up on each other. At the end of the video, they're grinding on each other so enthusiastically that they both start laughing.

"Thank you my girl @tyla for having me on this songgggg I love it and I love you!!!!" Zara wrote on Instagram.

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