Watch a teaser for The Weeknd's new video "Dancing in the Flames"

By Andrea Dresdale

The Weeknd will release a new single and video, "Dancing in the Flames," on Sept. 13, but you can get a sneak preview of it now.

behind-the-scenes look at the video debuted during Apple's "It's Glowtime" event on Sept. 9 -- the clip was shot entirely on the iPhone 16 Pro. You can also watch a one-minute version of the video now.  In it, The Weeknd is driving a convertible while wearing dark glasses, sporting a look similar to his After Hours era, running in slow motion and then singing in the pouring rain.

You can see more footage of The Weeknd singing the song at his Sept. 7 concert in Brazil on his Instagram. If you missed the livestream, you can watch the concert from now through Sept. 14 on YouTube.

"Dancing in the Flames" is from The Weeknd's new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, the third installment of the trilogy that began with After Hours and continued with Dawn FM. There's no release date yet.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!