Watch Taylor Swift sing "The Archer" from extended 'Eras Tour' concert film

The new, extended digital version of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film includes three songs that didn't appear in the theatrical version, and you can see a bit of one of them now.

NBC's Today shared an official clip of Taylor singing "The Archer," which was part of the Lover section of the Eras Tour. The other two songs that have been restored to the video on demand version are "Long Live," from Speak Now, and "Wildest Dreams," from 1989. The movie will be available on December 13, Taylor's 34th birthday.

But the extended version is still missing a few other songs Taylor performed during the LA shows, which were filmed for the movie, like "Cardigan" and "No Body, No Crime" with HAIM. Does this mean there could be a longer version of the film in Swifties' futures?

