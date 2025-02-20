Watch Tate McRae's album release party live on TikTok — and buy merch at the same time

By Andrea Dresdale

Tate McRae's new album, So Close to What, is coming out on Friday, but on Thursday she'll be giving the songs on the record their live debut during a special prerelease event in LA. And you'll be able to watch it live wherever you are.

The event, which will take place in the parking lot of the Kia Forum, will be livestreamed globally on TikTok starting at 8:50 p.m. PT/11:50 pm. ET. During the event you'll be able purchase exclusive picture discs, CDs and vinyl via TikTok Shop, and also join a special in-app experience.

Meanwhile, at 9:30 p.m. PT Thursday you'll be able to see the video for one of the new songs on the album, "Revolving Door." And on Feb. 25 Tate will be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

