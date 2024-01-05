Watch Reneé Rapp and "the Black Regina George," Megan Thee Stallion, duet in "Not My Fault" video

Mean girls don't only wear pink on Wednesdays, apparently.

On Friday, January 5, Reneé Rapp dropped the video for "Not My Fault," the first single from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie musical version of Mean Girls. Reneé, who stars in the movie as Queen Bee Regina George, teams with Megan Thee Stallion as they wear pink outfits and matching blond wigs while performing the song.

During her verse, Megan declares, "It's funny how the mean girl open all the doors/ I been told y'all, I'm the black Regina George."

"It was only right for @meangirls to recruit thee Black Regina George for this one," Megan wrote on Instagram.

"Not My Fault" is also featured in the final Mean Girls trailer, released earlier this week. The movie, which is based on the Broadway musical inspired by the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film, arrives January 12.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

