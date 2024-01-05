Watch Reneé Rapp and "the Black Regina George," Megan Thee Stallion, duet in "Not My Fault" video

Disney/Chris Willard

By Jamia Pugh & Andrea Dresdale

Mean girls don't only wear pink on Wednesdays, apparently.

On Friday, January 5, Reneé Rapp dropped the video for "Not My Fault," the first single from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie musical version of Mean Girls. Reneé, who stars in the movie as Queen Bee Regina George, teams with Megan Thee Stallion as they wear pink outfits and matching blond wigs while performing the song.

During her verse, Megan declares, "It's funny how the mean girl open all the doors/ I been told y'all, I'm the black Regina George."

"It was only right for @meangirls to recruit thee Black Regina George for this one," Megan wrote on Instagram.

"Not My Fault" is also featured in the final Mean Girls trailer, released earlier this week. The movie, which is based on the Broadway musical inspired by the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film, arrives January 12.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!