Watch official video of The Offspring's Ed Sheeran collaboration at BottleRock

The Offspring has shared official video of their collaboration with Ed Sheeran at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

The clip features the "Self Esteem" rockers introducing the "Shape of You" star to the stage as a "young, up-and-comer kid." You can watch the performance, which features Sheeran rocking an Offspring T-shirt as well as a guitar, streaming on YouTube.

As previously reported, Sheeran joined The Offspring for a rendition of their song "Million Miles Away," a single off their 2000 album, Conspiracy of One. In an Instagram post, Sheeran shared that Conspiracy of One was the first album he ever bought.

"Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys," Sheeran wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.