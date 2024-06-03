Watch Noah Kahan cover Counting Crows with Adam Duritz

2024 Railbird Music Festival

By Josh Johnson

The season of the stick now includes an extra month, thanks to Counting Crows.

During his headlining set at Kentucky's Railbird Festival on June 1, Noah Kahan covered the Crows hit "A Long December" alongside frontman Adam Duritz.

You can watch footage of the onstage collaboration on Counting Crows' Instagram. "Cool singing with you last night @noahkahanmusic," the caption reads.

Kahan's set also included a guest appearance from Hozier. "Performed with hozier and the counting crows last night what is life," Kahan posted on social media.

Kahan is currently on his We'll All Be Here Forever headlining tour in support of his 2022 breakout album, Stick Season.

