Watch new videos by Halsey and Camila Cabello

Halsey fights a duel to the death with herself, and Camila Cabello gets wet and back to brunette in the new videos they've just released.

Halsey's video, which she wrote and directed, is for her new song, "Ego," from her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator. She plays two roles: A beautiful, red-haired femme fatale and a guy who seems to be keeping her prisoner. Throughout the video, the two attempt to kill each other, stalking each other through a house and attacking each other with guns and knives.

Finally, just when guy Halsey thinks he's safe and is sitting in the front seat of his car, girl Halsey pops up from the back seat and strangles him to death. The action mirrors the song's lyrics: "I think that I should try to kill my ego/ 'Cause if I don't, my ego might kill me."

Camila's video is for "GODSPEED," one of four new tracks on the new Magic City deluxe edition of her album C, XOXO. In the clip, a blond Camila is submerged in the ocean at dawn, seemingly topless. While she sings, she keeps flashing back to images of herself wearing a sparkly dress, being underwater in that sparkly dress, destroying a piano and hanging out the window of a moving car.

At the end, she walks naked into the ocean at night and reemerges at dawn with her original brunette hair. What does it all mean? The lyrics seem to indicate she's leaving a part of her life behind. She sings, "I hope you find some peace/ Godspeed/ I let you go and I feel more like me/ I wish you well and far away from me/ Godspeed."

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

