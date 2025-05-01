Watch Miley Cyrus belt out a stripped-down version of new song 'More to Lose'

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus is teasing a new song from her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, by performing it in a stripped-down version.

She's posted an Instagram video that shows her standing in a recording studio and belting out the song. "Sharing this song from the same place it was created… at the piano," she captioned the video. "More to Lose. Coming Soon."

In the country-flavored ballad, which seems to be about lost love and regret, Miley sings, "You said 'I wish it wasn't true,' no/ I knew someday someone would have to choose/ I just thought we had more to lose."

"More to Lose" is the fourth song we'll get to hear from Something Beautiful, following "Prelude," the title track and the current single "End of the World." The album arrives May 30. The short film that Miley made to go with the album will premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 6.

