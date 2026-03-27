Watch Miley Cyrus' 'Younger You' video with footage from 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'

After celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus has now made the circle complete, starring alongside herself as Hannah in her new video for "Younger You."

Miley wrote the song just for the special, and now she's officially released it, along with the video. She wrote on Instagram, "Younger me has loved celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with you. This song is yours as a thank you for the life we've grown through together. I love you always."

The video features current footage of Miley driving around LA in a convertible with her pink suitcase and makeup case from Hannah Montana: The Movie, and sitting on hay bales in a field. Those scenes are intercut with footage of young Miley in Hannah Montana: The Movie, looking sad while standing in the rain, looking out the window and riding in a car.

She also included the scene in the movie where Hannah is performing onstage and takes off her wig, and similar shots of both of them walking through a field.

When Miley sings, "I know you're busy with your job/ But don't forget to call you mom and dad too," we see footage of Miley hugging both her parents in the 20th anniversary special, intercut with scenes of Hannah and her dad in the movie.

The video ends with Miley on set of the special, turning off the lights, and then noticing Hannah's blond wig on a wig stand nearby as she turns to go. But as she sings, "When you're standing on the stars/ Don't you forget who you are," she turns around and takes the wig with her as she leaves.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.