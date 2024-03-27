Watch Meghan Trainor and T-Pain swing from the chandelier in new video for "Been Like This"

Meghan Trainor and T-Pain are bringing values to their video for their new collab, "Been Like This."

In the clip, Meghan and her dancers perform in a club and next to a shiny car, wearing glamorous outfits and doing "Golden Age of Hollywood"-style choreography. T-Pain appears, performing with a horn section and going up and down a staircase to nowhere. The two artists then come together and continue to perform; at one point, both of them swing, separately, from a chandelier.

"Been Like This" is the first single from Meghan's new album, Timeless, which is due out June 7. The collab is a dream come true for Meghan, who considers T-Pain one of her biggest idols and inspirations. When "Been Like This" came out, she took out a full-page ad in T-Pain's hometown newspaper thanking him for working with her.

Meghan will launch her first tour in seven years in September, with opening acts Paul Russell and Natasha Bedingfield.

(Video contains uncensored mild profanity.)

