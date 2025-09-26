Watch Lewis Capaldi perform on the roof of an Aldi supermarket

Lewis Capaldi performs his new single on the roof of an Aldi supermarket on September 26, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Lewis Capaldi is scheduled to perform in Nottingham, England, Friday night, but ahead of the concert he decided to capitalize on the fact that his name is similar to that of a supermarket chain.

As documented on his Instagram, Lewis performed a surprise concert on the roof of the city's Aldi supermarket. The first photo on his post shows him holding up a sign reading "CAP" in front of the Aldi logo — the caption reads, "capAldi, had to be done x."

Lewis is seen in the post's video singing his new single, "Something in the Heavens," as excited fans below film him on their phones and hold up signs reading, "We love you Lewis." It marked the first time Lewis has performed the single outside of his current arena tour.

According to ITV.com, Lewis also sang some of his previous hits during the rooftop concert.

Lewis staged a comeback in June after a two-year hiatus, dropping the single "Survive" and appearing at the Glastonbury Festival. During his 2023 appearance at that same festival, he was unable to finish singing "Someone You Loved" due to his Tourette's syndrome, so the crowd helped him through it. After that, he announced he was stepping away to focus on his physical and mental health.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.