Watch Halsey get spanked in NSFW video for 'safeword'

Halsey has released the video for their new song 'safeword' and it's extremely NSFW.

There's no actual nudity, but there is a lot of near-nudity, as well as scenes of bondage and discipline, spanking and, um, self love. Throughout the video Halsey and several other people appear in black leather and fetish gear. In one scene, Halsey has a guy in a gimp suit on a leash; in another scene, a guy in a mask is spanking them.

In yet another, Halsey is hanging upside down by the ankles, wearing next to nothing. We also see them tied up, and in a saddle, riding on the back of another woman.

As for the song itself, it's a fast, spiky, punk-flavored track that features Halsey singing in a high-pitched register, "I'm not a criminal, I'm just a wild child/ I'm not a bad girl, I just like it wild style/ I'm tough, I'm mean, I'm rough/ Just say the safe word when you've had enough."

It ends with Halsey repeating, "I don't gotta listen to you/ You're not the boss of me."

This is Halsey's first new music since the release of their 2024 album, The Great Impersonator. Their upcoming For My Last Trick tour kicks off May 10 in Concord, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.