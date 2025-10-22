Watch Ed Sheeran sing with Shakira, teach a class of grade school kids

You never know where Ed Sheeran will pop up next online. How many other artists could sing with Shakira and teach music to a class of grade school kids?

Ed is a special guest on Shakira's new episode of Spotify Anniversaries, during which she celebrates the 30th anniversary of her album Pies Descalzos [Bare Feet] and the 20th anniversary of her album Oral Fixation. Specifically, he joins her for a new rendition of "Hips Don't Lie," doing the part originally performed by Wyclef Jean.

Shakira and Ed also discuss the "unexpected" nature of him joining her on the song. "I couldn't see myself as Wyclef," says Ed. "But as I was doing it today, I was like, 'I'm Wyclef!'"

"You sound amazing, like, oh my God," Shakira raves. "I was so happy you were so on board."

He tells her, "I was quite scared stepping into Wyclef's shoes ... but it's like the perfect new version."

Meanwhile, Ed is the latest star to appear on the web series Celebrity Substitute: He teaches a grade school class in New York City how his looper pedal, which he uses when he plays live, works by performing "Photograph."

He also shows the kids what 4/4 time is and helps them put together a song about brushing your teeth to perform for their teachers. Ed describes the whole experience as "hugely rewarding."

