Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin & "WE PRAY" collaborators perform on Dublin street

Chris Martin took Coldplay's new single "WE PRAY" to the streets of Dublin during a surprise pop-up performance.

In footage posted to Coldplay's Instagram, you can watch Martin sing "WE PRAY" along with the song's four featured artists — Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna and TINI — while surrounded by fans on the Irish capital's Grafton Street.

Coldplay calls the performance a "magic moment" in the post's caption.

Coldplay is playing four shows in Dublin starting Thursday as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres tour, which has set the record for the biggest rock tour of all time.

"WE PRAY" appears on Coldplay's upcoming album, Moon Music, due out Oct. 4. It also includes the lead single "feelslikeimfallinginlove."

