Watch Bruno Mars dance with a giant penguin in ad for Japanese discount store

In the U.S., Bruno Mars is selling out arenas and singing with Lady Gaga. In Japan, he's starring in an ad for a discount store.

According to TokyoWeekender.com, the funny video he posted to Instagram on Aug. 20 is actually a commercial for Japan's Don Quijote, a discount chain store that's affectionately known as Donki. In the ad, Bruno and some dancers go to the chain's flagship location in Tokyo's Shibuya district and dance in the aisles with the store mascot: a giant blue penguin named Donpen.

Bruno produced the commercial himself and wrote the catchy song that's featured in it. He said of the ad, "This is just me buying snacks at my favorite store in Japan. Lucky for us, the cameras happened to be rolling.”

The stores will sell a limited-edition line of Bruno-branded merch in late September, including hoodies, T-shirts, tote bags and a Bruno-inspired version of Donpen.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.