Watch Ariana Grande bond with Cynthia Erivo in new featurette for 'Wicked'

Thanks to a new featurette, we're getting our longest look yet at Ariana Grande in her starring role as Galinda — later Glinda — in the upcoming movie Wicked.

The featurette is focused on the bond between Ari's Galinda and Cynthia Erivo's character, Elphaba. We see them start out as enemies after being forced to room together at Shiz University in the Land of Oz, then later become close friends as they face various challenges.

"These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other," Ari says. "And that is mirrored [in the] experience of what happened with Cynthia and I."

"Their friendship is gonna bring a humanity to this film that they both deeply, personally understand," adds director Jon M. Chu.

"My favorite thing about Wicked is that we can all identify pieces of ourselves within both Elphaba and Galinda," says Ariana.

The feature ends with a scene in which Elphaba tells Galinda, "Think of what we could do — together."

Wicked arrives in theaters Nov. 22. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to be released Nov. 26, 2025.

