'Vogue' names Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Rihanna among best dressed at the Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala is in the books, and Vogue has spoken: It's rounded up a list of the best-dressed celebrities at the event, and a number of pop stars made the list.

As a reminder, this year's theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and the dress code was "Tailored for You." As far as male singers were concerned, it named Usher and Bad Bunny as standouts. Usher wore a Ralph Lauren black tux with a vest and accessorized with white gloves, a white scarf and a cane.

Bad Bunny wore an espresso brown Prada suit and a brimmed hat that looked like a pava, a traditional straw hat worn in his home of Puerto Rico. He accessorized with gold bedazzled gloves, sunglasses and a massive leather bowling bag.

As for the ladies: Rihanna made the cut in a Marc Jacobs suit with a cropped jacket that showed off her pregnant belly and a big hat. Miley Cyrus stunned in custom Alaïa, with a crocodile bolero and long black skirt.

Alicia Keys was praised for her Moncler red pin-striped suit with a shawl collar, matching headpiece, matching puffy shawl and platform boots. Doechii won applause for her head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble, including cropped jacket, shorts, calf-high socks and heavy-soled shoes. Doja Cat made the cut in a Marc Jacobs bodysuit with huge shoulders, sculptural hips and an ocelot-print insert.

Dua Lipa also made the list in her custom black feathered and sequined Chanel gown. She wrote on Instagram, "To my incredible @chanelofficial family, thank you for pouring so much love, artistry, and dedication into every detail of this look. I'm endlessly grateful. I keep having to pinch myself… these moments are more than I ever dreamed. Creating with you is pure magic.

