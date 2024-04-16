'Vanderpump Rules' star says he's "living" for Taylor Swift's reaction to his "Cruel Summer" remix

While Taylor Swift looked super happy during her visit to Coachella on April 13, there was one moment where she looked a bit disturbed — and the guy who put that look on her face is thrilled about it.

A fan-captured TikTok video shows Taylor jamming out to her song "Cruel Summer" during the Neon Carnival Coachella after-party. But once she realizes the song is actually a remix, her face changes, and she doesn't look happy.

The remix came courtesy of the guy who was deejaying at the party: Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy. He reposted the TikTok to his Instagram Story and captioned it, "living for this."

He also posted a video of Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce at another point in the evening, seemingly enjoying the music. "While I was playing, @killatrav X @taylorswift were having a ball," he wrote. Alongside another clip of them kissing during his set, he penned the caption, "setting the mood haha."

During their time at Coachella, Taylor and Travis checked out multiple performances — including her musical collaborator Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers — while dancing and making out. At one point, Travis lifted Taylor up so she could watch see artist Dom Dolla's set more clearly. They also hung out with Bleachers backstage.

