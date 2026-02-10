U.S. earns first-ever silver in mixed doubles curling at Winter Olympics

CORTINA, Italy — The United States has made history in mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics, earning its first-ever medal in the event.

The U.S. team of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse took home silver after falling to Sweden in the gold medal match.

The Americans secured a spot on the podium by reaching the final, marking the first time the U.S. has medaled in mixed doubles curling.

In the gold medal match, Sweden mounted a comeback in the eighth end, placing two stones in the house to score twice and claim a 6–5 win.

Meagan Thompson with Atlanta’s Peachtree Curling Club said watching the U.S. team compete has been a shared experience for local curlers.

“We’re constantly teaching, constantly educating, but it’s such a fun sport, it’s such a community sport; the winners buy the losers a beer at the end of each game,” Thompson said.