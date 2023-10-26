U2 joined by surprise guest Lady Gaga at Sphere residency

U2 brought a little extra star power to their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere on Wednesday, October 25.

Variety reports the Irish rockers surprised fans with special guest Lady Gaga, who Bono introduced as "the most audacious, vivacious woman in any room she's ever in." He added, "Would you welcome to our turntable, the divine — the divinyl— Lady Gaga."

Gaga, dressed like Bono in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, joined the rockers for three songs: the U2 classics "All I Want Is You" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" as well as the A Star Is Born cut "Shallow."

Gaga, who wrapped her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM October 5, has been turning up a lot lately. Just last week, she was the surprise guest at The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds record release party. She also turned up as a spectator, checking out the U2 Sphere residency earlier this month.

U2 recently added 11 more shows to their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency at The Venetian Resort. Their next concert is happening Friday, October 27, with shows now running until Sunday, February 18. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

