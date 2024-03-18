Tyla's self-titled debut album features Tems, Travis Scott, Gunna and more

Tyla is days away from releasing her self-titled debut album, which was recorded with support from some recently revealed artists. According to the track list on her Instagram, Tems, Travis Scott, Gunna and Skillibeng, Becky G and Kelvin Momo were tapped to add their flavor to the South African star's record.

Kelvin helps kick off the album in the intro, while Tems will appear on a track titled "No. 1." Gunna and Skillibeng both contribute to "Jump," while Becky G is on "On My Body." And as fans already know, Travis is featured on the remix of her Grammy Award-winning hit single "Water."

"This Friday, it's a party," Tyla shared alongside the post, featuring the track list and the artwork. The album is officially due out March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.