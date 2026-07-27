Tyla says duet partner Zara Larsson is a 'handcrafted' pop star

"Water" Grammy-winner Tyla is out with her sophomore album, A*POP, which includes her collaboration with Zara Larsson, "She Did It Again." Released in April, it was the first of two collaborations between the two. A month later, Zara released Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, featuring a remix of her song "Hot & Sexy" featuring Tyla. The two are now BFFs, as Tyla told ABC News.

"She's an amazing friend, such a vibe, amazing artist," the South African star raved about the Swedish singer. "She's like, handcrafted. She's a handcrafted pop star, like, perfect, you know what I mean? And yeah .... I don't know, I love her!"

A*POP is the follow-up to Tyla's self-titled debut album, and includes the singles "Chanel" and "Is It Love." She told ABC News how it differs from her first effort.

"I think just more evolved, you know, still Tyla, just more evolved, grown," she explained. "You know, like, I've been in the States for a while now, so I feel like I have a lot more influences and just more to say and more to have fun with that I want to share."

On Saturday, Tyla headlined the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game halftime show in Chicago, becoming the first international artist ever to do so.

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