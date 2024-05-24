Two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers, Cher rock annual amfAR gala in Cannes

Cher and two Jonas Brothers provided the entertainment for one of the biggest charity events at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Variety reports that Cher headlined the annual fundraiser for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, taking the stage at the event in the South of France in the early hours of May 24. She performed her hit cover of Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis," plus her cover of ABBA's "Waterloo," "If I Could Turn Back Time" and, of course, "Believe."

Nick Jonas, meanwhile, performed his solo hit "Jealous." He mentioned that he's appearing in the upcoming movie version of the hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys, which tells the story of pop star Frankie Valli and his band, The Four Seasons. Nick, who plays Valli in the film, sang one of Valli's biggest solo hits: the 1967 smash "Can't Take My Eyes Off You."

Joe Jonas then appeared as a surprise guest and performed his 2015 DNCE hit "Cake by the Ocean" for the crowd.

The annual gala raises money for HIV and AIDS research. Host Demi Moore told the crowd that over the years, the event has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.