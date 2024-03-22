True Swiftie Paul Rudd shares his favorite Taylor Swift songs

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images, Javier Vicencio/Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Paul Rudd is a true Swiftie, and he's willing to prove it.

In a recent interview with MTV shared Thursday, Rudd spoke about taking his daughter Darby to see Taylor Swift perform The Eras Tour last year. When asked if he was only Swiftie-adjacent or the real deal, Rudd proved he is a full-on fan.

“No, I think she’s really very good. I think she’s great,” Rudd said, before he admitted to singing along to her music at the concert. What are his favorite tracks, you ask?

"I really like 'Mastermind.' I sing a lot on that one. 'Cruel Summer,' sure, like everybody else, right?" Rudd said. "'The Archer.' 'August.' I'm just going through the A's now."

Rudd's also a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan. He had nothing but kind words to say about Taylor's boyfriend and the team's tight end Travis Kelce.

"I'm a big fan of that team and I have been my whole life," Rudd said. "Travis Kelce is the greatest guy. I mean, he really is. He's been involved with a charity of ours in Kansas City for years and years. I mean, look, you can tell, that guy's awesome."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!