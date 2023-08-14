Zuckerberg/Musk cage fight appears to be off for now

Elon Musk Vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match If you are looking for tickets to the Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg cage match, you can probably go ahead and put your wallet up. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If you were looking for tickets to the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage match, you can probably go ahead and put your wallet up.

According to Zuckerberg, the gig is off, The New York Times is reporting.

Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, says X’s Musk “isn’t serious” about a fight and “it’s time to move on.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead,” Zuckerberg wrote on social platform Threads on Sunday.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Musk responded by calling Zuckerberg “a chicken.”

Mark Zuckerberg says Elon Musk isn't serious about fighting in a cage match. In response, Musk tweets: 'Zuck is a chicken.' https://t.co/sZWM0VdTvj — PCMag (@PCMag) August 14, 2023

The rumble between the two social media giants never had a firm date, though Zuckerberg had proposed the bout be held on Aug. 26. Musk announced that proceeds from the cage match go to a charity for veterans.

Practicing martial arts with my sparring partner pic.twitter.com/bifsH2Mejs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2023

Musk, 52, announced last week that he may need surgery before the fight with the 39-year-old Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, who studies Brazilian jiu-jitsu, won gold and silver in two featherweight white belt categories at a California martial arts tournament in May, according to CNN.

Musk said he was training by lifting weights.