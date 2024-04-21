Woman shot, killed at Delaware State University, officials say

Campus shooting: A woman was shot and killed at the Delaware State University campus overnight, officials say. (Dover Police Department-Delaware/Dover Police Department-Delaware)

DOVER, Del. — A woman was shot and killed at the Delaware State University campus overnight, officials say.

The Dover Police Department said they are working with the Delaware State University Police in investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. about shots fired on campus, according to The Associated Press. When officers arrived at the scene they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police said the woman was not a registered student at the university, according to the AP. The shooting happened near Warren-Franklin Hall, the university’s freshman dormitory.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the AP reported.

“The DSU Police Department and staff will continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community. Counseling services are available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office. The campus is closed today, events have been canceled, and police patrols have been increased. No visitation will be permitted today,” Delaware State University said in a statement provided by police.

The victim’s name has not been released due to next-of-kin notification.

Police said no other injuries have been reported and that there is no suspect description available.

