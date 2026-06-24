Woman rescued after vehicle plunges into sinkhole

The sinkhole's location was marked in an aerial photo taken by police.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was rescued by police in Virginia after her vehicle plunged into a water-filled sinkhole in downtown Norfolk on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers responded to the exit ramp for Interstate 264 West at about 3:30 p.m. ET, WVEC reported.

Police arrived to find a sinkhole just east of the intersection of Saint Paul’s Boulevard and East City Hall Avenue, according to the television station.

A driver was rescued Tuesday afternoon after her vehicle fell into a water-filled sinkhole near a downtown Norfolk exit ramp, according to police. https://t.co/iTDaES5ZK5 — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) June 24, 2026

Officers found a vehicle partially submerged in the sinkhole that was filled with water, WTKR reported. An adult woman was inside the vehicle but was unable to open her door to escape, according to the television station.

One officer entered the water and helped the woman exit the vehicle and get to dry land, WVEC reported.

In a clip taken Wednesday morning, crews were in Downtown Norfolk to begin pumping water out of a sinkhole where a vehicle was partially swallowed.



The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the base of the I-264 West exit ramp onto East City Hall Avenue. pic.twitter.com/LzkQrwuZuq — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) June 24, 2026

The driver was assessed by Norfolk Fire-Rescue personnel but did not require hospitalization, according to the television station.

Norfolk city officials told WTKR that the sinkhole appeared to be connected to a water main break in that area.

Update: Shortly after arriving on scene at the water main break, units reported observing a vehicle partially submerged in the sinkhole. The driver, an adult female, was still inside the vehicle and unable to open the door. One of the officers went into the water and was able to… https://t.co/GQXZZyUOML — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 23, 2026

By Wednesday, the sinkhole had reached a depth of approximately seven feet, according to WVEC.

Before repairs can begin, crews must first pump water out of the hole and clear debris from the area.

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